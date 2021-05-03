iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

