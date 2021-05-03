iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Increased by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.41. 38,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,585. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.76 and its 200-day moving average is $139.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $158.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

