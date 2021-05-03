iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Insight Financial Services

Insight Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Insight Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Insight Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,556. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.65. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $152.40 and a 1-year high of $238.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

