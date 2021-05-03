iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 194,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 39,061 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 47,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day moving average of $116.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.24 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

