iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Cut by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $527,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 34,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 693,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,114,672. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

