iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.55. 434,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

