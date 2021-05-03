iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Bought by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,768,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,667,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,243,000 after purchasing an additional 949,570 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 96,040.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,918,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,902,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,521,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,554,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

EWZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,518,160. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.