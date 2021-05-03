iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Healthcare ETF makes up about 0.4% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,968,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,557 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 418,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after buying an additional 26,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 276,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter.

IXJ stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,107. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $81.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.04.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

