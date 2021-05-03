iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $40,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $71.95. 2,460,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.