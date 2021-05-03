iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,487,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,944 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $467,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35.

