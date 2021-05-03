iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.