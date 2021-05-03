iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,584 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,093 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $138.96. 629,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,011,038. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.