iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 286.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,384 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

