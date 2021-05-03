iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 4,382.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,658,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,319,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,257,000 after purchasing an additional 470,657 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,514,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SHYG stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $45.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.