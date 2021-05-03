Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,054 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,603% compared to the typical volume of 238 call options.

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,896,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,766,000 after buying an additional 2,070,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after buying an additional 1,410,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after buying an additional 1,335,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,404. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Radian Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

