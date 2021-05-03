Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gold Resource (GORO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN: GORO) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2021 – Gold Resource had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

4/23/2021 – Gold Resource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/22/2021 – Gold Resource had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Gold Resource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

3/16/2021 – Gold Resource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

GORO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,522. The firm has a market cap of $205.45 million, a PE ratio of -275.72 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource Co. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Ronald Little purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,900 shares of company stock worth $153,293. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

