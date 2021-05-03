Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $336.56. 1,433,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,322,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

