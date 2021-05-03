Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

PDBC opened at $18.79 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.