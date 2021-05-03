Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE:IVR opened at $3.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $900.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.