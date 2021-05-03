Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ BSMM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,593. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period.

