Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

PPA opened at $75.04 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

