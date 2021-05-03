Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PLW remained flat at $$35.59 during midday trading on Monday. 1,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.
