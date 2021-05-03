Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PLW remained flat at $$35.59 during midday trading on Monday. 1,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,115,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

