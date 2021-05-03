Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock worth $35,386,126 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $865.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $772.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $761.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.00 and a 12-month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

