IntriCon (IIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.33 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. On average, analysts expect IntriCon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IntriCon alerts:

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $23.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $208.12 million, a PE ratio of -70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.