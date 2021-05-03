Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,700 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 333,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Intevac stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.35. 103,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,751. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $153.07 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.96. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $72,622.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intevac by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intevac by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 238,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

