Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given New $37.00 Price Target at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $35.50 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $344.08 million during the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

