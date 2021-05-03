Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in April

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IPCIF opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

