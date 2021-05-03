Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,004,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $64,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in Intel by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 55,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,946,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $231.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

