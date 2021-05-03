Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.4% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

