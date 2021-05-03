Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,414 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,414 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,406. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $77.70.

