Integrated Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 41,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.25. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

