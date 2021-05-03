Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $74.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IART. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.90.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $159,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,513.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

