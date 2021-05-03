Insight Financial Services Sells 5,339 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Insight Financial Services decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.6% of Insight Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Insight Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.17. 60,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,590,416. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

