Insider Selling: Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Insider Sells 1,580 Shares of Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thierry Merlot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55.

NYSE HXL opened at $56.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $169,027,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,563,000 after buying an additional 1,613,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,926,000 after purchasing an additional 224,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

