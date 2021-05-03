Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $129,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $97,450.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,650.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The company had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

