Insider Buying: Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) Insider Purchases £2,251.39 in Stock

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) insider Nick Rodgers acquired 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £2,251.39 ($2,941.46).

Nick Rodgers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Nick Rodgers bought 5,000 shares of Destiny Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £7,900 ($10,321.40).

Destiny Pharma stock opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.90) on Monday. Destiny Pharma plc has a 52-week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company has a market cap of £87.06 million and a P/E ratio of -12.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.32.

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

