Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Up 52.1% in April

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,400 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 523,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inhibrx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

