Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Infosys stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.