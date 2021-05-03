Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $3.33 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $295.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

