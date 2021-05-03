Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.82.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $230.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.98. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

