Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.93. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.200-8.600 EPS.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.59.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.37. 3,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,266. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average of $208.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.