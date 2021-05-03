Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.93. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.200-8.600 EPS.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $230.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $148.66 and a 12-month high of $235.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.59.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

