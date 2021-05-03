Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $433.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $263.27 and a one year high of $452.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.50.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

