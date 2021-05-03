Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 14,323 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in NetApp by 751.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in NetApp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 668,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

