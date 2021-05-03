Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $133.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

