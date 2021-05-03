Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,764 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $69.66.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

