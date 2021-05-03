Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,998 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,375,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $1,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $257.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $261.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.