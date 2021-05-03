Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.75 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 166,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY opened at $67.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

