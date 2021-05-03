Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM stock opened at $457.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.32 and a twelve month high of $461.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.87 and its 200-day moving average is $363.17. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

