Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $379.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $386.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.14.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

